F1 News: Max Verstappen Sends Blunt Expletive Response To Hungarian GP Critics
In the aftermath of a contentious 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has drawn attention not just for his on-track maneuvers but also for his fiery remarks on the Red Bull team radio.
Explaining his part in the incident with Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen said to Sky Sports F1 during the broadcast:
"I went for a move that was fully on, but then in the middle of the braking zone when I was already committed to the move, he suddenly keeps warping right. If I wouldn’t have turned while braking straight I would have made contact with him. At one point naturally I locked up because he kept turning to the right.
"People always made a lot of what happened in Austria. It was not correct blah blah blah. But that’s on the initial move and then you just brake straight, you hold your wheel quite straight. I felt now it was not on the initial move, but afterwards during the braking zone he keeps turning right. You cannot do that when someone is committed to the inside.
"That’s why I locked up because otherwise we would have collided anyway because he would have just turned in on me. We’ll see. At the end of the day if we would have done a better strategy you are not in that position. I don’t think that was wrong. I went for a move that was fully on. I don’t think I braked too late."
Verstappen has been summoned to the Stewards for the collision with Hamilton - a meeting which is currently ongoing.
Discussing his frustrations with the team, which were evident across multiple fuming radio messages, Verstappen commented:
"Of course I’m not happy.
"On a day when we’re already lacking pace compared to McLaren you try and hope we do the right things with the strategy which today was not the case."
Responding to questions that he might need to apologise to the team for the radio messages, Verstappen retaliated:
"I don’t think we need to apologise.I just think we need to do a better job.
"I don’t know why people think you cannot be vocal on a radio. This is a sport. If some people don’t like that then stay home."
In a separate interview with Autosport, the three-time champion was asked if he had a response to critics who have hit out at the driver for the way he spoke to the team. He bluntly responded:
"They can all f**k off"