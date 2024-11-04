F1 News: Max Verstappen Sends Jab To British Media In Brazil Amid Recent Controversy
Max Verstappen took a subtle jab at the British media following recent controversy over perceived bias against him. During the post-race press conference at Interlagos, the three-time world champion made a pointed comment in response to the ongoing discussions about media favoritism.
These remarks come in the wake of incidents at the United States and Mexico City Grands Prix, where Verstappen and the FIA found themselves at the heart of a controversy. The dispute intensified after Lando Norris received a 5-second penalty in Austin for overtaking outside the track limits, even though some argue he was forced off by Verstappen. The penalty saw Norris fall from third to fourth, significantly impacting his championship battle with Verstappen and fueling debate over the FIA’s treatment of track limit infringements.
In Mexico, Verstappen received two 10-second penalties for incidents involving Norris, which were strikingly similar. While Red Bull viewed these penalties as excessively harsh, Verstappen came under criticism from former F1 champion and Sky Sports F1 analyst Damon Hill, as well as former driver and current FIA steward Johnny Herbert.
Hill questioned Verstappen’s ability to race fairly, while Herbert accused him of intentionally forcing Norris off at Turn 7 during the United States GP in an attempt to derail his title chances. Herbert argued that this maneuver ultimately paved the way for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to claim victory.
Venting his feelings at Interlagos ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Verstappen addressed the recent criticisms, suggesting a nationalistic bias behind the accusations against him. Speaking to Dutch journalists, he remarked that he felt targeted, saying it was because he held the "wrong passport." He said:
"I know what most people are like, it's nothing new.
"Last year was perfect, so it must have hurt a lot for many people that they couldn't say anything negative.
"Now they've got the chance to say something, so they're all coming out of the woodwork. At the end of the day, I've got the wrong passport for this paddock."
After his remarkable victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he charged from 17th place to the front despite challenging conditions and near-zero visibility, the Dutchman noted the absence of the British media in the post-race press conference. His win, which ended a dry spell since the Spanish Grand Prix, was marked by this quiet jab. He told the media:
"I have a quick question here.
"I mean, I appreciate all of you being here, but I don't see any British press!"
He added while laughing:
"[Do] They have to run to the airport, or they don't know where the press conference is?"
Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, who finished second and third, were also present. Gasly added to Verstappen's remark:
"That's a fair question."