F1 News: Max Verstappen Sends Sarcastic Jab To McLaren After Recent Backlash
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took a sarcastic jab at McLaren CEO Zak Brown when asked by the media to respond to his comments about last weekend's infamous on-track incident with Lando Norris's MCL38.
The heated issue lingered throughout the week, with Norris concluding that Verstappen didn't need to apologize for the collision that led to his DNF. Despite this, Brown appears unwilling to let the matter go, even though Norris and Verstappen's friendship helped them find common ground.
As the team looked ahead to the British GP qualifying on Friday, Brown told the media that Verstappen was to be blamed for his antics during the Austrian GP. He said:
“You’re supposed to give a driver a car’s width and he didn’t.
“It’s unfortunate – it could have just been a small rub and they both carried on – but I thought that was the right penalty, because that’s what the rule book says.
“But again, I think Max is an awesome racing driver, fighting for the lead and it’s our responsibility as teams to let the drivers know what the limits are.
“And if you don’t, I wouldn’t expect Max to do anything differently.”
Brown has been outspoken about Red Bull's leadership and Verstappen's driving. Although he acknowledges Verstappen's talent, he advocates for full-time stewards in Formula 1 to ensure greater consistency.
When Verstappen was asked about Brown's comments, he jokingly replied with a laugh, asking: "Who is Zak Brown?" The Red Bull-McLaren incident from Austria appeared to be fading through the week, but the Dutchman's recent comment may have reignited the controversy.
Verstappen qualified fourth for the British Grand Prix, behind George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Norris, despite running wide at Copse during a wet/dry Qualifying and damaging his RB20's floor in the gravel. Thus, his car will receive a new floor before the Grand Prix.