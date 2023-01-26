Skip to main content

F1 News: Max Verstappen Shares The Key To Success - The "Most Important" Moment

Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen, reveals the drivers' off-track commitments.

Two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed what the drivers' have to do behind the scenes during a race weekend via F1FAll.com.

The Belgain-Dutch driver had a spectacular 2022, taking the drivers' championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix, driving the Red Bull team to take the constructors' championship title a week later at the Austin Grand Prix, and breaking the record for the number of race wins in a season with 15. 

USATSI_19288971_168396005_lowres

During an interview with Speedweek, the Red Bull driver revealed that it is not just the time on track he and his fellow drivers' are committed to over the race weekends. Verstappen explained the various meetings that are extremely important for success. He said:

“The most important meeting is the team meeting in the morning. That can take 90 minutes. If everything goes smoothly, this meeting will be over in half an hour.

"Basically, we go through the whole day. Then, of course, there are performances for the sponsors. We have a lot to do."

USATSI_19295043_168396005_lowres

The race weekend is set up with two or three practice sessions, depending on whether there is a sprint race or not, and it is crucial for the drivers' to sit down with race control after those to be able to figure out what worked and what didn't. Verstappen continued:

“The drivers meet with the race control in the evening after the first two free practice sessions.

"We sometimes go into events from the past grand prix. Or we talk about safety issues of the track.

"Here, too, the range is large. I've sat in meetings that were over in ten minutes. If a discussion arises, it can turn into an hour and a half.

"Then we also have a meeting with Pirelli or as part of the GPDA driver association.”

Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' also gave fans a behind the scenes view of the sport and brought a whole new fan base to the sport. Series five, which Verstappen is confirmed to be involved with, will be released on 24th February.

USATSI_19295043_168396005_lowres
