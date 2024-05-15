F1 News: Max Verstappen Takes on Imola Grand Prix and 24 Hour Race in One Weekend
Max Verstappen faces a challenging weekend as he is set to compete in both the Imola Grand Prix and a demanding 24-hour sim racing event.
Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen will take on an intense racing schedule this weekend which will see him participate in both the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and a 24-hour virtual race.
iRacing made the announcement yesterday that the event would take place this weekend. The Dutch driver was live streaming whilst sim racing at the time and hilarious reaction has been circulating since.
However, this is not the first time Verstappen has doubled up his Formula One race weekends with sim racing events. Earlier this year, he took part in a sim racing event during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend. When asked how he managed it all afterwards, he commented:
“I just stayed a bit on European or even UK schedule, so I would go to bed at 4 a.m wake up late… The thing is, of course, also, I also have my own sim team, so naturally I’m just catching up with them a bit. It’s a bit of just unwinding as well.”
Verstappen heads into the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend on the back of his second-place finish in Miami behind Lando Norris who secured his maiden Formula One victory. The Austrian team is set to bring upgrades to the RB20 as well as significant upgrades from Ferrari and McLaren will introduce Norris's Miami upgrades to Oscar Piastri's MCL38.