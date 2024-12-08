F1 News: Max Verstappen Under Fire for 'Unfair' Comments During Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has found himself amidst controversy following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Penalized by FIA stewards for a collision with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren at the very start of the race, comments he made on the ten-second penalty he incurred have sparked heated discussions.
Verstappen took offense to the penalty, expressing his disdain through a sarcastic comment over the team radio: "Can we get 20 seconds too? Stupid idiots!"
This outburst came after he had to serve the ten-second penalty during his first pit stop, which kept him stationary before his crew could service his car. but this outburst has drawn criticism from various quarters, including from former F1 driver Martin Brundle, who, while on Sky Sports, rebuked Verstappen's comments.
"You can't say that about referees. That's just not fair. They apply the rules. Don't bump into other people and you don't get a penalty."
The incident in Abu Dhabi was not an isolated one. It follows another penalty-laden race from the Qatar Grand Prix where Verstappen was relegated one spot on the grid for allegedly driving too slowly on a cooldown lap, perceived as impeding George Russell. That penalty moved Russell to pole and Verstappen to second.
Post-Qatar, Verstappen did not hold back from sharing his disgruntlement with both the decision and Russell’s demeanor during the stewards' hearings, declaring he had "lost all respect" for Russell. The champion viewed these actions as underhanded.
Verstappen’s aggressive move at the Abu Dhabi start saw him overtaking Carlos Sainz before colliding with Piastri. The aftermath saw Piastri delivering his own sardonic take on the incident over the team radio: "Really a move by a world champion."
Verstappen finished P6 at Abu Dhabi, with Lando Norris taking first place, securing the Constructor's Championship for his Papaya team. Ferrari follow McLaren in second place in the standings at the end of the season, with Red Bull trailing behind in third.