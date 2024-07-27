F1 News: Max Verstappen Unsure Of Performance At Belgian Grand Prix - 'I Don't Know How Quick We're Going To Be'
Max Verstappen, an indomitable force last season, faces a cloud of uncertainty ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa after his lead has seemed to diminish. While he dominated the qualifying session, securing the top spot for the third consecutive year, a grid penalty means he'll start much further back, incurring a 10-place drop due to an engine change, to P11.
Starting from behind puts Verstappen in a precarious position, especially as Charles Leclerc from Ferrari claims pole position, followed closely by Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is poised near the front, with McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also showing strong potential, highlighted by their strong 1-2 finish in Hungary.
Verstappen, on his part, acknowledges the steep hill he must climb. While qualifying took place under wet conditions that traditionally play to his strengths, race day promises dry weather, meaning the potential lack of performance from his car will be more visible.
"Today was a great day, but it’s in the wet. We need to be quick in the dry tomorrow. But it’s going to be a tough battle. We’ll try to do the best we can. Hopefully, we can battle with the Ferraris and the Mercedes ahead. And, if we have a bit of luck, maybe we can challenge the McLarens.”
The race demands not only speed but also strong strategy with tire health becoming a factor here after the track underwent resurfacing ahead of the weekend.
"It’s going to be warmer, normally no rain. So, it’s all about tire degradation and we just need to make sure we’re good on that. I know that I also have to start 10 places back, so this was the best I could do today. And then go from there. I don’t know how quick we’re going to be. I hope that we can be in the mix to try and move forwards,” Verstappen reflected.
Despite these challenges, Verstappen’s ambition remains undeterred.
“We are not making it easy on ourselves and especially of course in the battle that we’re in,” he confessed.