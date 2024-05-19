F1 News: Max Verstappen Was on Edge of Seat - 'I Was Sliding a Lot'
In a tense Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen clinched victory but not without his challenges, as his struggle with tire performance in the closing laps turned the race into a nail-biter. Verstappen, losing traction through his agin tires by the second, had to fend off the gaining Lando Norris, eventually clinching victory, but one he had to work immensely for.
The race unfolded with Verstappen initially extending a lead, only for a dramatic shift in tire dynamics to throw the outcome into uncertainty during the last stages. Right from the onset, Verstappen took charge, pushing his RB20 to build a gap. By the fifth lap, he had already pulled 1.5 seconds clear of McLaren’s Norris, setting the tone for what seemed like a controlled race ahead. However, the dynamics began to shift notably after the mid-race pit stops.
"The whole race I had to push flat out to try and make a gap initially," Verstappen recounted in the post-race interview, broadcast by Sky Sports F1. Pit strategies saw the likes of Norris and Charles Leclerc jockey for positions behind him, each battling their own set of challenges, with the Briton reporting a disappointing lack of pace to his team.
As the race wore on, the initial gap Verstappen had built began to close. "On the medium tires we were quite strong. On the hard tyres, it was more difficult to manage, especially the last 10 to 15 laps," Verstappen explained. His car, struggling for grip, began sliding from corner to corner, setting the stage for a tense finale with Norris rapidly closing in.
Verstappen detailed his precarious stint on the fading hard tires, "I had no grip anymore. I was sliding a lot. I saw Lando closing in. The last 10 laps were flat out. It's difficult when the tires were not working anymore and you have to go flat out. I couldn't afford to make too many mistakes. Luckily we didn't."
By the chequered flag, Verstappen had just managed to fend off Norris, securing a hard-earned victory with Leclerc rounding off the podium places.
Reflecting on the broader implications of his struggle and ultimate victory, Verstappen shared: "We changed a lot on the car. We didn't have a lot of information in the race. Maybe that's why on the hard tyres it was more difficult. From where we started the weekend to now, we can be incredibly pleased with pole and the win."