F1 News: Max Verstappen 'Was So Happy' To Know About Community Service Penalty - FIA President
It was recently reported that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen would fulfill his community service penalty for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix by volunteering in Rwanda. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem shared Verstappen's reaction upon learning about his one-day service, noting that the four-time world champion was "happy" with the task he would be undertaking.
A controversy unfolded at the Marina Bay Street Circuit when Verstappen uttered an expletive in frustration aimed at his RB20 F1 car, despite Ben Sulayem's previous warning to drivers to refrain from swearing during live broadcasts.
Following the Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA clarified that Verstappen would serve his community service obligation in Rwanda, which coincides with the FIA annual awards ceremony in Kigali on December 13. There, he will work with junior competitors as part of a grassroots development initiative led by the Rwanda Automobile Club. His role will involve assisting with the FIA Affordable Cross Car, a vehicle built in Rwanda to help promote accessible motorsport opportunities.
While Verstappen voiced frustration over the penalty in Singapore, even going as far as to suggest he might consider quitting Formula 1 if he wasn’t allowed to express himself freely, Ben Sulayem has painted a more positive picture of Verstappen’s response to the details of the penalty. According to Sulayem, the four-time world champion was actually happy about the task assigned to him. Speaking to RwandaTV, as quoted by RacingNews365, the FIA president said:
“It's a funny story - we said we need clean verbal language all the time.
“Of course, [he’s very young] he said one word and then they penalised him with community service.
“So I met him in Qatar and I said, ‘Max, don't worry. What you are going to do is you are going to encourage and inspire young girls and boys who want to go into motorsport'."
He added:
“He was so happy.
“I was a champion in my area in the Middle East for 20 years, but the people who made me are also the fans.
“And the fans don't come from far away, it's [not] only by the Internet and by social media. The fan is when you live [with] them, when you sit with them, when you feel them.
“So it is a big part of the duty that a champion, an ambassador has to give back to society. And what is better, when we talk about diversity, than him being here?
“He was so happy, so pleased. He was so happy that when he is here, he will sit with the upcoming kids, girls and boys to inspire them.”