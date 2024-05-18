F1 News: Max Verstappen Worried for Race - 'Whole Weekend on the Back Foot'
Max Verstappen clinched pole position in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying but expressed serious concerns regarding his race day pace. The Red Bull driver indicated that despite a strong showing in qualifying, ongoing issues throughout the weekend had left him feeling unprepared for the Imola race.
The Emilia Romagna qualifying saw an array of strategies and surprises as teams battled for position at the iconic Italian circuit. While Max Verstappen emerged on top, securing pole position, the focus quickly shifted from his victory to his apprehensions about the upcoming race.
The Red Bull driver has dominated the season with blistering pace in his RB20, but his comments after qualifying exposed a rare chink in his confidence.
"Yesterday was terrible in the long run and short run," he admitted to the press. The Dutchman elaborated on the struggles his team faced over the weekend; despite their efforts in free practice to resolve the issues, satisfaction remained elusive.
"This morning, we wanted to do a long run, but then we only did three laps. But also there, it didn't feel good. But I also had no balance in the short run. But also there, it didn't feel good. But I also had no balance in the short run. So then it's quite normal that in the long run, it's not good."
Verstappen highlighted the disparity between his qualifying performance and race simulations.
"So, naturally, I think with the balance that I had in qualifying, it will be better. But I have no clue about McLaren. They looked very strong yesterday in their long run. So, hopefully, we can do something similar."
The anticipation built around the pole-sitter was tempered by his candid reflections on the weekend's challenges. "The whole weekend, we've been on the back foot. We managed to be on top of qualifying, but that's qualifying. The race can be, again, a bit different. And normally, I would like to be a little bit better prepared with a bit more information going into the race. So, I guess we'll have to wait and see what happens in the race," Verstappen concluded.
Further down the grid, there were notable performances under pressure. Oscar Piastri, securing an impressive second place, dispelled any concerns about his lack of experience at the Imola track, commanding qualifying and finishing on the first row alongside the reigning champion. Similarly, Lando Norris, claiming the third spot, continued to underline his credentials as a top-tier driver in Papaya.
The day was not without its dramas. Issues plagued several racers, including Fernando Alonso and Logan Sargeant, who faced significant setbacks. Alonso, still grappling with the repercussions of a crash in free practice 3, could only manage a 19th place start, while Sargeant saw his lap time deleted, placing him at the back of the grid.