F1 News: Max Verstappen's Insane Sim Racing Set Up Revealed
Two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is not only a skilled driver on the track, but also a master of the virtual world. He is an avid video game player, excelling in a variety of games, from FIFA to racing simulations. In order to enhance his gaming experience, Verstappen has invested a significant amount of money in building a state-of-the-art simulator setup.
The Dutch driver explained during an interview with former F1 driver David Coulthard, that he does sim racing in his down time as a "positive distraction". Verstappen said when asked what he does in his spare time:
"Sim racing, because it keeps me ready to go. I am spending a lot of time on the set up, I'm not racing a Formula 1 car on the simulator.
"But it's like GT cars so it's also a different technique of driving. So, I just keep testing myself.
According to the South China Morning Post, Max Verstappen's racing sim setup costs between $15,000 to $35,000 and it is so valuable that nobody is allowed to go near it. The setup includes a Playseat F1 Ultimate cockpit, a custom-made LM-Pro steering wheel by Precision Sim Engineering, Heusinkveld Ultimate pedals, and a Leo Bodnar Sim Steering system.
In addition to his real-world racing success, the Red Bull driver is also making a name for himself in the world of professional eSports. He frequently streams his gameplay live, and has even competed in professional gaming competitions. It seems that for Verstappen, success in the virtual and real worlds is just another lap.
F1 fans have been reacting to the set-up on Reddit, one fan commented:
"25yo millionaires dream"
Another Reddit user commented their idea of the breakdown of equipment, they wrote:
"4 x ultrawide Samsung g9 monitors plus monitor stands= $4500. PC likely high end (rtx 4090, 13900k etc) = $5000. Simlab rig (the bits that hold the seat and wheelbase etc together with add ons and seat = $1500. Bass shakers and amp for track feedback under the seat/pedals = $1000
"Wheelbase and rim - I don’t know what he’s using but I’d imagine it’s something like a simucube pro or something even higher end, plus a crazy rim with screens and stuff on it = $4000 easily. Pedals - probably top end hydraulics = min $2000. It doesn’t look like he’s got motion on the rig but if he does it’ll add an extra 10-30k depending on the tech.
"There’s also wind machines and seatbelt tighteners which can add another couple of grand. He’s playing iracing and likely has all its content which I think I last checked was about 3grand for all cars and tracks, could be more now.
"Pro sim racing is f***ing EXPENSIVE. It’s great though, I’ve got a seat, decent direct drive wheel and pedals, bass shakers and absolutely love it, nearly bankrupted me though"