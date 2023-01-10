Two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is not only a skilled driver on the track, but also a master of the virtual world. He is an avid video game player, excelling in a variety of games, from FIFA to racing simulations. In order to enhance his gaming experience, Verstappen has invested a significant amount of money in building a state-of-the-art simulator setup.

The Dutch driver explained during an interview with former F1 driver David Coulthard, that he does sim racing in his down time as a "positive distraction". Verstappen said when asked what he does in his spare time:

"Sim racing, because it keeps me ready to go. I am spending a lot of time on the set up, I'm not racing a Formula 1 car on the simulator. "But it's like GT cars so it's also a different technique of driving. So, I just keep testing myself.

According to the South China Morning Post, Max Verstappen's racing sim setup costs between $15,000 to $35,000 and it is so valuable that nobody is allowed to go near it. The setup includes a Playseat F1 Ultimate cockpit, a custom-made LM-Pro steering wheel by Precision Sim Engineering, Heusinkveld Ultimate pedals, and a Leo Bodnar Sim Steering system.

In addition to his real-world racing success, the Red Bull driver is also making a name for himself in the world of professional eSports. He frequently streams his gameplay live, and has even competed in professional gaming competitions. It seems that for Verstappen, success in the virtual and real worlds is just another lap.

