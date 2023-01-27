Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that Max Verstappen has "had his private jet converted so he can fly a simulator".

The two-time F1 champion has often spoken about his love for sim racing in his spare time and has a pretty impressive set-up in his home. He now clearly can't go that long without it as he has kitted out his private jet so he can carry on with the virtual racing whilst travelling between grand prix weekends.

During an interview with Sport1, Marko was quizzed on whether Verstappen would be doing less sim racing during the 2023 season in order to try and get his third championship. The Red Bull advisor responded:

“The opposite is the case. He even had his private plane converted so that he can fly a simulator in the air in the future. “But that’s a good thing, too, because Max needs this distraction. In any case, it didn’t do him any harm when it came to his two titles!”

The Belgian-Dutch driver recently participated in the Virtual Le Mans 24 but was forced to quit after multiple server issues. Verstappen raged about the moment on the platform slamming the event for being a "clown show". He ranted: