F1 News: Max Verstappen's Luxurious Private Jet Just Got Even Cooler With This Addition
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that Max Verstappen has "had his private jet converted so he can fly a simulator".
The two-time F1 champion has often spoken about his love for sim racing in his spare time and has a pretty impressive set-up in his home. He now clearly can't go that long without it as he has kitted out his private jet so he can carry on with the virtual racing whilst travelling between grand prix weekends.
During an interview with Sport1, Marko was quizzed on whether Verstappen would be doing less sim racing during the 2023 season in order to try and get his third championship. The Red Bull advisor responded:
“The opposite is the case. He even had his private plane converted so that he can fly a simulator in the air in the future.
“But that’s a good thing, too, because Max needs this distraction. In any case, it didn’t do him any harm when it came to his two titles!”
The Belgian-Dutch driver recently participated in the Virtual Le Mans 24 but was forced to quit after multiple server issues. Verstappen raged about the moment on the platform slamming the event for being a "clown show". He ranted:
“They call it amazingly bad luck, well this is just incompetence.
“They can’t even control their own game. This is the third time already that has happened to me now, being kicked off the game while doing this race.
“This is also the last time ever because what’s the point? You prepare for five months to try and win this Championship, you are leading the Championship, you try to win this race which you have prepared for two months and they handle it like this.
“Honestly, it is a joke. You cannot even call it an event.”