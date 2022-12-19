With Christmas right around the corner, the F1 driver's have given out their Secret Santa gifts, and Max Verstappen's gift to Mick Schumacher is hilariously outside the box.

The Secret Santa gifts were shown in a video shared by Formula 1 to YouTube where we saw the F1 driver's opening their gifts and guessing who it was from. When Schumacher opened the gift he said, a bit confused:

“It’s a stuffed bear. No, it’s a lion. So a lion, the first thought would be Max.”

Read the adoption certificate Schumacher said:

“This is to certify that Mick Schumacher has adopted King the lion. “Is it actually a lion? I’ve adopted a lion. So I can go and see him? I can pet him? Play fetch? “Well thank you very much Max, that's very kind.”

Verstappen adopted the Lion from conservation charity Born Free and it will be under Schumacher's name for one year. Born Free offer adoptions from a range of animals such as elephants, giraffes, and cheetahs. Adopting a lion costs £3 per month.

Schumacher wasn't the only driver to be gifted an animal adoption, Nicholas Latifi received an adoption of 61 drone bees as well as some Nutella biscuits from Sebastian Vettel. When opening the present, Latifi said:

“This is to certify Nicholas Latifi has officially adopted 61 drone bees.”

The note from Vettel read:

“It's been a pleasure to race alongside you Nicholas. 61 bees, one for every Grand Prix we lined up on the grid together.”

Vettel was gifted a tree to be planted on his behalf from his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll, acknowledging Vettel's environmental work. The message from Stroll read:

“Merry Christmas Seb. Working with the Swiss forest experts we will plant a maple tree in Switzerland according to the needs of the region. “Have a good one man from your Secret Santa.”

Two-time champion Verstappen received a hilarious gift from rival Charles Leclerc who gave him the EA Sports F1 22 game and he had photoshopped the cover to have the photo of three drivers all be him.