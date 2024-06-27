F1 News: McLaren Announces 'Heritage' Levi's Collaboration Set For British GP Release
McLaren Racing has joined forces with iconic denim powerhouse Levi’s to introduce the Levi’s x McLaren Racing collection, set to be released ahead of the British Grand Prix.
The unveiling of the partnership coincides with McLaren's home race, the British Grand Prix, scheduled for July 3. This collection marries the robust heritage of McLaren Racing with the timeless appeal of Levi’s, offering fans an array of vintage-inspired attire that echoes the success and iconic design of late '80s McLaren race cars. Notably, the collection features the distinctive red and white livery that marked one of the most successful eras in McLaren's storied presence in Formula 1.
Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer at McLaren Racing, emphasized the synergy between the two brands, stating in a press release from the team:
“Levi’s is an iconic global brand, and we are delighted to collaborate with them on this great collection inspired by our rich history and heritage, launching right in time for the British Grand Prix. We hope McLaren and Levi’s fans will love the Levi’s x McLaren Racing collection as much as we do.”
This collaboration stands as Levi's most significant foray into the world of motorsport. The items, which are to be available through Levi.com, the Levi’s App, and select Levi’s® stores, aim not only to celebrate but also to honor the legacy of McLaren's founder, Bruce McLaren.
Adding to the excitement, the launch will be supported by a promotional event at the Levi’s Regent Street store in London, running from July 4 to July 7. This event promises a highly immersive experience with the inclusion of a McLaren Racing simulator and the chance for attendees to win exclusive prizes.