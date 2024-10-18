F1 News: McLaren Calls For 'Thorough Investigation' After Red Bull Controversy
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has urged the FIA to undertake a full investigation into the allegations surrounding Red Bull's potential breach of parc ferme regulations, as well as calling for more transparency about the situation.
Concerns have arisen due to Red Bull's use of a front bib adjuster, allegedly enabling adjustments to the car's front bib height during parc ferme. Such adjustments are strictly regulated to prevent post-qualification modifications that might offer a competitive advantage in races.
Brown has urged the FIA to carry out a comprehensive investigation. He remarked commented to the media during the Austin Grand Prix weekend:
“I'm very happy to see the FIA is on it.
“I think it needs to be a very thorough investigation because if you touch your car from a performance standpoint in parc ferme, that is a black and white material, substantial breach - which should come with massive consequences.
“Touching your car after parc ferme is highly illegal within the rules. So I think the FIA needs to get to the bottom of: were they, weren't they?”
Brown's public skepticism reveals a broader concern within the sport about Red Bull's assertion that the device, while present, cannot be accessed when the car is fully assembled. The FIA has reportedly sealed the device in question, an action that Brown cited as peculiar. He commented:
“When you see cleverly worded comments like you can't do it when it's fully assembled…I know the car isn't always fully assembled. And then the FIA feels they need to put a seal on it. Why would the FIA need to put a seal on something if it wasn't accessible?
“Transparency is critically important in today's day and age. So I still have questions. I know from talking to other team bosses, they still have questions. So until those questions are answered, I think it is still an ongoing investigation to bottom out, you know: what do we know?
“I'd like some more answers before I'm prepared to kind of go: 'Right, I guess they were or they weren't.' But I think the FIA will bottom it out.”
Red Bull, on the other hand, remains firm in its defense, asserting that the adjuster is only accessible when the car is disassembled, thereby adhering to relevant regulations. A spokesperson for the team commented:
“Yes, it exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to drive. In the many correspondences we have with the FIA, this component has been discussed and we have agreed on a plan for the future."
Responding to questions about Red Bull cheating, Brown explained:
“Why would you design it to be inside the car, when the nine other teams haven't?
“It'd be unfair of me to say, of course. I have an opinion on whether I think they have or haven't, but I think the FIA needs to be very diligent in their bottoming out whether they think they [Red Bull] have or haven't.”