F1 News: McLaren CEO Calls Out Red Bull For Lack Of Respect For Regulations
Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, has criticized the Red Bull Racing team for their alleged disregard for the stringent regulations that govern Formula 1. This critique comes in the wake of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris's crash during the latter stages of the Austrian Grand Prix.
This incident, coupled with a past breach of Formula 1's cost cap rules by Red Bull in 2021, formed the crux of Brown's arguments. Further adding to the controversy are allegations against Red Bull's Team Principal, Christian Horner, of misconduct, all of which were highlighted by Brown in a scathing critique on Red Bull's approach to leadership and compliance.
During the British Grand Prix weekend, Brown commented to the media, as quoted by BBC Sport:
"We need to have respect for regulations and we've seen there be lack of respect, whether it's financial regulations or you know sporting, on-track issues with fathers and things of that nature.
"And I just don't think that's how we need to go racing, and we need to guide our drivers on what's right or wrong."
He added:
"Having part-time stewards, it's a very difficult job, it's quite complex, and so to kind of do it on a part-time basis for the level Formula 1 is difficult, because Max and Lando were just duking it out as you'd expect them to do.
"And until someone tells Max: ‘Hey, that's against the regulations’, he's not going to know any different.
"And so I think there were missed opportunities for the stewards to make note.
"Also disappointed that at such a great team like Red Bull that the leadership almost encourages it because you listen on the radio and what was said. We all have a responsibility on pit wall tell our drivers the do's and don'ts and what's going on in the race."