F1 News: McLaren CEO Pitches All-New Calendar Model As Sport Welcomes Expansion
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has proposed a model where Formula 1 can cater to 28 markets despite having 24 races in one season. He suggested a hybrid combination of fixed and rotating races to accommodate the rising demand for the premier class of motorsport.
Amid discussions about reshuffling European race venues to accommodate Formula 1’s expansion into new markets, and with teams already stretched by the demanding 24-race schedule, Brown proposed a model with 20 fixed venues and eight rotating ones. Under this plan, the rotating locations would host races every other year, maintaining a 24-race calendar while allowing for variety. Suggesting the solution, he said:
“Formula 1 and the FIA are very collaborative and consultative on everything Formula 1.
“I think we have very good sessions with them. As far as the calendar goes, I think 24 is max.
“As I've said before, I think maybe having 20 fixed races and eight races that rotate every other year so we can continue to grow the sport, because there's definitely demand.
“So if we can be in 28 markets, I think that would be fantastic. But I think we can only do that 24 times a year. So I think that's how you solve kind of the growing calendar.”
Brown acknowledged other challenges that come in the way while planning a race calendar and
praised F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali for coming up with an effective schedule. In addition, he also appreciated that the sport listens to feedback from the teams. He added:
“Stefano has done a very good job modifying the calendar, but it's always difficult because you're dealing with other sports, TV, holidays.
“So there's this domino effect of we could all put on a piece of paper ‘this is what the schedule should look like’.
“But then as soon as you throw a holiday in or a competitive sport or a television issue it then creates a domino effect.
“So it's not an easy job putting together what looks to be ‘why don't you just do it like this?’
“But they are very consultative and collaborative. They don't surprise us and they listen to us.”
Formula 1 is reportedly close to announcing a rotational schedule for its European circuits, currently hosting ten races, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This approach will help balance the addition of new venues, such as the upcoming Madrid Grand Prix in 2026 while retaining a strong European presence.