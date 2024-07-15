F1 News: McLaren CEO Raises 2026 Regulation Concerns
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has recently shared his apprehensions about the impending Formula 1 regulation changes slated for 2026. Brown's primary concern centers on significant modifications to aerodynamic and power unit components which he fears might disrupt the competitive balance of the sport.
The 2026 changes come on the heels of the 2022 regulatory overhaul, which shuffled the competitive deck, propelling Red Bull into a dominant position with McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes trailing closely. Brown articulated a worry that the upcoming changes could reduce the unpredictability that race weekends are known for. He commented, as quoted by RacingNews365:
“[There is] a little bit of concern that it will bring that out of balance.
“But I think F1 has always been about developing technology.
“These rules have been in place for the usual terms so I think we have to stay true to what F1 is, and hope that the regulations that the FIA are coming up with, because they're still being massaged, get everyone closer together from the word go.”
The McLaren chief underlined the potential consequences of stagnation in regulatory development, suggesting that failing to evolve could make Formula 1 resemble IndyCar, which predominantly features spec racing. He continued:
“There is risk there, but then the problem becomes, if you delay them, it will just get closer and closer.
“At some point, you've got to stay true to F1 and go ‘right, ruleset change’.
“That is something that race fans love about F1, is that it's a constructors’ championship as much as there's a drivers’ championship, otherwise you run the risk of becoming IndyCar.
“There's nothing wrong with IndyCar but IndyCar is spec racing for the most part, F1 is about constructors.”