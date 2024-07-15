F1Briefings

F1 News: McLaren CEO Raises 2026 Regulation Concerns

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has expressed concerns about the upcoming 2026 Formula 1 regulations, fearing they may disrupt the competitive balance of the sport.

Lydia Mee

Chief Executive Officer of the McLaren Zak Brown stands in Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist (6) pit box Friday, May 26, 2023, during Carb Day ahead of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has recently shared his apprehensions about the impending Formula 1 regulation changes slated for 2026. Brown's primary concern centers on significant modifications to aerodynamic and power unit components which he fears might disrupt the competitive balance of the sport.

The 2026 changes come on the heels of the 2022 regulatory overhaul, which shuffled the competitive deck, propelling Red Bull into a dominant position with McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes trailing closely. Brown articulated a worry that the upcoming changes could reduce the unpredictability that race weekends are known for. He commented, as quoted by RacingNews365:

“[There is] a little bit of concern that it will bring that out of balance.

“But I think F1 has always been about developing technology.

“These rules have been in place for the usual terms so I think we have to stay true to what F1 is, and hope that the regulations that the FIA are coming up with, because they're still being massaged, get everyone closer together from the word go.”

The McLaren chief underlined the potential consequences of stagnation in regulatory development, suggesting that failing to evolve could make Formula 1 resemble IndyCar, which predominantly features spec racing. He continued:

“There is risk there, but then the problem becomes, if you delay them, it will just get closer and closer.

“At some point, you've got to stay true to F1 and go ‘right, ruleset change’.

“That is something that race fans love about F1, is that it's a constructors’ championship as much as there's a drivers’ championship, otherwise you run the risk of becoming IndyCar.

“There's nothing wrong with IndyCar but IndyCar is spec racing for the most part, F1 is about constructors.”

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

