F1 News: McLaren CEO Takes Subtle Swipe At Max Verstappen After McLaren Championship Win
McLaren CEO Zak Brown made a subtle remark aimed at Max Verstappen after Lando Norris secured victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This triumph clinched McLaren’s first Constructors' Championship in 26 years, their last title dating back to 1998.
McLaren and Ferrari engaged in a nail-biting battle for the championship, with the result undecided until the very last lap. Both teams remained poised for any surprises, showcasing the intense pressure and drama that characterized the season's climactic finale. What added to the tension was Verstappen's incident with Oscar Piastri, which nearly put him out of the race.
Adding to McLaren's threat was a staggering recovery made by Charles Leclerc from P19 to P3, while his teammate Carlos Sainz managed to finish in second. Thus, with Oscar Piastri struggling in the mid-field pack, McLaren was closely monitoring the race as the Constructors' Championship rested on Norris' shoulders.
The Briton performed a stellar job, though. He led the race from the pole position and crossed the finish line without the risk of errors or the possibility of rival cars catching up to him, as he was nearly six seconds ahead of Sainz at the chequered flag. During the cooldown lap, Brown subtly took aim at Red Bull and Verstappen by referencing the four-time world champion's signature post-victory phrase: "Simply lovely." He said:
“Lando, you are awesome.
“We love you. Thank you. Thank you for an awesome year.
“That was simply lovely.”
McLaren emerged as a strong contender to Red Bull this season, demonstrating superior pace while Red Bull struggled with balance issues in the RB20 mid-season. These challenges coincided with diminishing returns in the evolving ground effect era, weakening its dominance. McLaren took the championship lead from Red Bull in Baku but faced pressure from Ferrari in the season's final races. This culminated in a dramatic battle at Yas Marina, where McLaren started the final race with a 21-point lead over the Maranello outfit.
As a result, Brown remained tense throughout the 58-lap race where unexpected challenges or sudden twists could have emerged at any moment, potentially altering the championship's outcome. He told Sky Sports F1 after the race:
“That was the worst two hours of my life, by far!
“I mean, Lando drove brilliantly. Unfortunate what happened to Oscar at the start, but the team was flawless. The [execution of] pit stop was great. And I think I was the only one that was about ready to have a heart attack for two hours.”
Addressing Norris' performance, he added:
“That race, he carried us.
“Not making any mistakes.
“We were worried about safety cars. I was worried about everything. And he drove flawlessly, as he’s done.
“So, next, try and repeat the constructors’, and get the drivers’. I’ll let Oscar and Lando figure that one out.”