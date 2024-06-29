F1 News: McLaren Challenges FIA After Oscar Piastri Punishment
Andrea Stella, the team principal of McLaren, has approached the FIA demanding a clarification on a decision that saw their driver Oscar Piastri penalized during the Qualifying 3 (Q3) session. The controversial call, which involved deleting Piastri's lap time for allegedly breaching track limit regulations, shifted him from a promising 3rd position on the starting grid to a more challenging 7th place.
The incident unfolded during a critical moment in Q3 when the Australian driver performed a lap that initially placed him near the front of the grid. However, the excitement was short-lived as the race stewards soon announced the deletion of his lap time due to track limit violations, a decision that significantly impacted McLaren's strategy for the race.
Stella sought to engage with the FIA to gain a better understanding of the precise reasons behind the decision that adversely affected Piastri’s starting position. The move by Stella underscores a proactive approach in addressing what he perceives as questionable race stewarding, an issue that resonates across the Formula 1 paddock given the significant repercussions such decisions have on race outcomes.
Track limits have been a long-standing and contentious issue in Formula 1. The rules, designed to prevent drivers from gaining an unfair advantage by running off the designated racing surface, are strictly enforced. However, the consistency and transparency of these decisions have often been called into question, sparking debates among teams, drivers, and fans alike.
Piastri spoke about the situation following the session, explaining to Sky Sports F1:
"For me it's embarrassing. We did all of this work for track limits, put gravel in places, and I didn't even go off the track. I stayed on the track. It was probably my best Turn Six and it gets deleted.
"I don't know why they've spent hundreds of thousands trying to change the last two corners when you still have corners you can go off. But, anyway, everyone else kept it in the track, I didn't. That's how it goes.
"That was probably the best Turn Six I took. I was right to the limit of the track, I think that's what everyone wants to see.
"Again, we have spent so much effort trying to get rid of these problems. There is no reason this corner should be an issue for track limits, especially when you stay on the track, like I did, or not on the gravel.
"So, yeah, for me being the only one that has had that happen to me I'm probably more vocal about it right now but I think it's embarrassing that you see us pushing right to the limit of what we can do and one centimetre more I'm in the gravel and completing ruin my lap anyway - and it gets deleted."