F1 News: McLaren Chief Lashes Out at Stewards After Controversial Lando Norris Penalty
The 2024 Austin Grand Pri unfolded into a brilliant race, but controversy followed, primarily revolving around a penalty imposed on McLaren's Lando Norris. This decision made by the stewards drew sharp criticism from McLaren's team principal, Andrea Stella, who called the penalty "innappropriate".
Stella, at the helm of McLaren since December 2022, opposed the stewards' ruling, which he described as a blemish on an otherwise intense duel between Norris and Max Verstappen.
"My view is the way the stewards interfered with a beautiful piece of motorsport was inappropriate because both cars went off track, so both cars gained an advantage," Stella told Sky Sports F1. The penalty, issued after a fierce battle where both drivers ran wide at Turn 1, effectively denied McLaren a podium finish they had brilliantly lined up for during the race.
“It’s a shame because it cost us a podium and a race where we stayed patient after we were pushed off on the first lap and first corner. We accepted it.
“Having said that, very clearly our position, this kind of decision cannot be appealed."
Norris, leading the resurgence of the Woking team and in his sixth season in the Papaya colour, also expressed his annoyance. The driver, who has been with McLaren since 2019, said the following:
"It's impossible to know. They obviously can't make their minds up for a few laps, so it's obviously not an easy decision, otherwise it would have come a bit sooner," he said. "I tried. [Max Verstappen] also went off the track. So, if he goes off the track, clearly he’s gone in way too hard and also gained an advantage by doing what he did. But I don’t make the rules, so…"
Verstappen was also asked to comment after he finished third, but chose to keep his thoughts to himself. "I have my opinion but I don’t need to say it here. I let the stewards do their thing."
The race started with Norris and Verstappen at each other's tires, which allowed Charles Leclerc to seize the lead. Lewis Hamilton, despite starting from the 17th position, showcased a strong start, climbing rapidly before he left the track at Turn 19, cutting his race short.
As the race unfolded, the heated battle between Norris and Verstappen became a focal point. Despite the penalty, Norris secured a respectable fourth position.
McLaren remains focused on maintaining their upward trajectory, as Andrea Stella says:
"This chapter is now closed, and we move onto the next race."