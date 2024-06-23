F1 News: McLaren Chief Reveals How Lando Norris Lost The Spanish GP Win
In a race that witnessed potential turned disappointment, the Spanish Grand Prix held in Barcelona ended not with celebratory champagne but contemplative reflection for McLaren’s Lando Norris. Despite launching from pole position, the coveted win slipped from Norris’s grasp almost immediately, dictated by the intense dynamics of the first corner at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella, in an interview with Sky Sports F1 during the broadcast, dissected the pivotal moments that shaped the race’s outcome. He pointed out:
"The win went away from us in the first corner. In Barcelona, it's not a surprise you lose from pole position because it's a long way to Turn One."
Despite the initial setback, Stella praised Norris’s resilience and strategic compliance throughout the race.
"I actually appreciate that Lando kept out of problems. We wanted to finish the race. We knew the pace was strong.
"The strategy was strong. I want to praise the guys that prepared the strategy very carefully."
One of the critical aspects of the Spanish Grand Prix strategy is tire management. Stopping too early for tire changes could lead to a deficit in the ability to maintain optimal pace late in the race. Stella acknowledged this tactical nuance, noting:
"We knew here you don't have to pit too early otherwise you run out of tyres. In the end, we missed out to fight for the victory."
Reflecting on the Grand Prix, Stella also commented on the broader competitive framework within which McLaren is operating. The advancements are palpable, as he pointed out:
"I think the two cars are very, very close. That's a great achievement for McLaren to talk about being on par with Red Bull but we want to improve the car."