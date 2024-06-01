F1 News: McLaren Chief Reveals Reality - 'I Am Not Confident At All'
McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella has attributed the team's significant performance improvement to a fundamental shift in cultural and technical approaches, moving them from midfield to potentially challenging the dominant Red Bull. This change is marked by a focus on hard work and the humility of leadership within the team. "I am not confident at all," the team chief says.
Since 2022, the narrative in Formula 1 has predominantly centered on Red Bull's sheer dominance. However, a refreshing turn of events has unfolded as McLaren, under the leadership of Andrea Stella, has transitioned from a struggling midfield team to a formidable contender at the front. The team chief's philosophy, revolving around modesty and diligence, has dramatically revitalized the Silverstone outfit's competitiveness, positioning them as genuine challengers to Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and their RB20 machinery.
The importance of McLaren's transformation cannot be overstated. Just over a year into his role as team principal, Andrea Stella implemented pivotal changes that have seen McLaren overcome previous technical deficiencies to secure notable victories, like Lando Norris's exhilarating first win in Miami. These developments have not only boosted McLaren's status but also introduced a fresh dynamic to the F1 championship race, hinting at a potential shift in the balance of power.
McLaren's resurgence stems from a comprehensive overhaul initiated by the Italian. In 2023, recognizing the shortcomings in the car’s design and the technical structure, he spearheaded a major restructuring within the engineering department and launched an intensive development program. The fruits of his labor were evident in the performance improvements and the stunning victory in Miami, which directly challenged the supremacy of Milton Keynes.
Stella, in a detailed interview with Speedcafe in Monaco, highlighted the role of humility and hard work in this turnaround.
“I am not confident,” he told SpeedCafe. “I only know that, if we want this to perpetuate and repeat itself over time, we need to deliver performance to the car. We need – everyone needs – to deliver the projects that we are working on.
“Leaders need to lead by simple and clear objectives to the people that can then be empowered to do their job,” he continued. “This is the only thing I know. There are a few more, but I don't want to disclose our approach to things. Results come to us. It's not us going to results."
The technical aspect of McLaren's revival focused on developing efficient performance-enhancing solutions and creating a stable yet innovative environment for the engineering team. These measures have proven their worth, enabling McLaren to steadily climb the competitive ladder.
Looking forward, Stella remains focused on maintaining the team's upward trajectory through continuous development and coherent team strategies while remaining modest.
“Confidence… What is confidence? It's a psychological thing. It's the work that gives you confidence. When I worked with some champions in the past, they were not getting the confidence because they were going to the psychiatrist. The confidence was coming from the work they were doing. The confidence came from knowing, like ‘I think none of my competitors is working like I'm doing', and then the confidence was growing.
"So I'm not confident at all."
The next phases will see McLaren aiming to sustain their recent gains and further challenge the likes of Red Bull in upcoming races and seasons. Stella’s approach hinges on a consistent, distraction-free strategy, underlined by his philosophy: “I only know that we need to elaborate our way forward, stick with it, and believe that will take us there, because we won't want to be too distracted.”