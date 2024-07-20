F1 News: McLaren Chief Speaks Out On FIA Questioning After Red Bull Complaint
Recently, McLaren found itself under the scrutiny of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) after a complaint from rival team Red Bull Racing. The issue centered on a hole in the brake drums of McLaren's MCL38, purportedly for extra cooling, which Red Bull suggested could contravene FIA regulations.
The FIA quickly clarified that while the hole was permissible during Friday's free practice sessions — mainly to accommodate sensors — it had to be sealed from Saturday onwards. McLaren, seemingly unaware of this detail, had left the holes unplugged in some races, which led to FIA's intervention. The team responded by sealing the holes with tape once they received the clarification.
McLaren's Team Boss Andrea Stella shared his frustrations in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by GP Blog. Stella explained:
"This matter is very simple, this is a hole to access a sensor and we got a clarification from the FIA that this hole is not allowed and we just taped it. It's a very, very simple matter which for some reason seemed to have escalated to become a topic in the paddock, but nothing of that kind."
Despite the setback, Stella communicated a broader perspective on team management and emotional resilience, crucial in navigating the high-pressure world of F1 racing. Reflecting on the disappointment at the Silverstone race, where McLaren was poised for victory but fell short, Stella noted a pragmatic and growth-focused approach.
"That's not how you run a Formula One team. A Formula One team is not run by emotions. Otherwise it would collapse and implode pretty rapidly, no? Because Formula One is a roller coaster. And now the roller coaster has more and more goals in a season because it's 24 (races)."
"For us, Silverstone, obviously, there's some pain because we were in the lead, and somehow we saw that we couldn't capitalize, but we have a certain approach to missed opportunities. For us missed opportunities are a way to grow, a way to understand where are our gaps to be world champions let's say. That's where we focus. The focus is on the opportunity, on the growth, and on how we can improve."