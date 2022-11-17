This weekend the 2022 F1 Season will come to an end as viewers settle in for hopefully another excellent race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Brazilian GP last year was one of the best yet but has angered plenty of fans after the Max Verstappen debacle, but Abu Dhabi drama is quickly becoming the norm as McLaren come under fire for their new livery.

McLaren has collaborated with Vuse to showcase upcoming artists with a one-off livery. The choice of partnering with the Vape company has not sat well with many fans.

Anna Tangles, the artist who designed the livery, has explained:

“As a lifelong F1 fan, I never believed that I would one day have my artwork showcased at a Grand Prix – and it’s all thanks to Driven by Change. "I dedicate my spare time to training and encouraging other artists, particularly other Middle Eastern female creatives, to embrace their passion and skills. It’s a privilege to be a part of a community that supports the same ambition of empowering underrepresented artists in this way.”

One upset fan wrote on Twitter:

"McLaren, as much as I want to see your team do well, I wish you'd break this addiction to big tobacco money"

Another annoyed fan wrote:

""Driven by change" not that much change, since you're still taking British American Tabacco money..."

McLaren will be looking ahead to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where they are currently battling with Alpine to get P4 in the constructor's championship. Unfortunately for McLaren, they had a double DNF at the Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend, whereas Fernando Alonso came fifth in the Alpine.

Going into the weekend, Alpine currently have 167 points and McLaren have 148.