F1 News: McLaren Confirms Multi-Year Contract Extension of Team Principal Andrea Stella
McLaren has published an announcement of a multi-year contract extension for Andrea Stella as the Team Principal of the McLaren Formula 1 Team. This significant decision underlines McLaren's intent to stabilize and strengthen its leadership structure over the coming years.
Since stepping into the role of Team Principal in December 2022, Stella has made an indelible impact on the team’s performance. Under his guidance, McLaren has celebrated two Grand Prix victories, secured eighteen Grand Prix podium finishes, and clinched a sprint win.
Stella had a rich history at McLaren, serving as Head of Race Operations, Performance Director, and Executive Director, Racing, a position he was promoted to in 2019. His experience is further backed by a 15-year tenure at Ferrari, where he worked closely with legendary drivers like Michael Schumacher, Kimi Räikkönen, and Fernando Alonso, which undoubtedly honed his leadership and technical skills.
The extension of Stella's contract isn't an isolated development but a part of McLaren's broad strategic focus aimed at long-term stability. This strategy was recently highlighted by the multi-year contract extensions signed by drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, signaling a clear commitment to building a stable and competitive team poised to challenge for World Championships.
It's safe to say, Stella is excited:
"It’s a privilege to be part of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, and I am honored to continue in my role as Team Principal. We’ve made great strides forward in the past year and a half, and we still have a lot more work to do to consistently fight at the front of the grid, which poses an exciting challenge," said Stella.
"Success comes through the Team working in synergy, and I am enjoying my role, which has allowed me to help unlock individual talent and empower people to work together towards our Team’s objectives. My thanks go to Zak for his confidence in me as a leader, to my entire leadership team and all my colleagues in the Team, for their continued collaboration and support. I am excited for what we can continue to achieve together.”
Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO, mirrored the feeling:
“I am delighted to confirm we’ve extended Andrea’s contract as our F1 Team Principal for multiple years. His excellent leadership, expertise and the respect he holds within the team, and Formula 1, means we could not have a better person in place to continue the pursuit of consistently fighting at the front of the grid.
“His impact on McLaren F1 in his role as Team Principal has been profound, not only through our results on track and the trajectory of the team but also in his development of our culture and mindset.
“With multi-year extensions already agreed with Lando, Oscar, and now Andrea, we can confidently continue on our quest to become World Champions. We’re all looking forward to the years to come under Andrea’s leadership.”