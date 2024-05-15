F1 News: McLaren Delivers Bad News to Red Bull - 'Upgrades Favor Traits of Imola More Than Miami'
McLaren’s recent upgrades are believed to be more suited for the Imola circuit, despite Lando Norris's maiden Formula One victory in Miami. This leap in performance could pose new challenges for rivals like Red Bull and Ferrari in the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The Papaya team's recent victory at the Miami GP with Lando Norris has set the stage for potentially greater achievements in the forthcoming races. With ten specific vehicle upgrades initially rolled out in Miami, McLaren has revealed that these enhancements are even more aptly suited for the Imola circuit, known for its medium to high-speed corners.
Norris's race engineer Will Joseph recently discussed the team's strategic deployment of upgrades on the F1 Nation podcast, explaining:
"The upgrade favours some of the traits of more than it does Miami. Everyone's sort of very, very excited about what this can hold for the future. If you look back to what happened in Austria last year, we put the upgrade on there and we went well.
"You start to build a confidence, you build a further understanding of how to exploit that."
Imola's track layout, which features a range of medium to high-speed curves, aligns well with the capabilities improved by McLaren's recent upgrades. This circuit-specific advantage could enhance McLaren's competitiveness, particularly as they seek to challenge the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari. Joseph continued:
"Miami has a lot of very, very low speed corners and the upgrade should behave bettr in the more medium to high speed corners. Therefore, when we get to Imola, which is in more favour of that kind of corner, hopefully we will see even further benefit."
Addressing future plans, Joseph revealed ongoing efforts to enhance the car further:
"We're working on the next round of upgrades, we're looking ahead and we're asking big things from the team.
“And now we're saying, well, look, can we do it again? And the win in Miami, I think, helps you justify those decisions. And people are in, they're excited, they're working hard, they're ambitious, they're pushing hard now to see the next step.”