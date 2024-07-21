F1 News: McLaren Explain Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Battle as Team Come Under Scrutiny
At the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, the McLaren F1 team confronted a strategic conundrum that thrust them even further into the spotlight after their first 1-2 win since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, under the guidance of Team Principal Andrea Stella, grappled with team orders where Piastri led Norris before and after a pivotal pit stop sequence.
As the race unfolded, McLaren made a calculated decision to pit Norris ahead of Piastri in an attempt to gain an advantage over Lewis Hamilton. This move resulted in Norris undercutting Piastri, leading to a temporary lead switch that saw Norris at the front. However, the situation soon required correction. Following team discussions - and a bit of a delay - Norris stepped back, allowing Piastri to reclaim the lead and sprint towards his maiden Grand Prix win.
Reflecting on the incident, Andrea Stella admitted a crucial lapse in communication had taken place. He remarked on the need for "clearer and stronger" instructions from the pit wall, acknowledging advice from former F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg. Rosberg pointed out the ambiguity in telling Norris to "lift off at your convenience," describing it as a potential seed for confusion. "You need to be extremely clear and firm," Rosberg advised. "Otherwise, you end up in a bunch of difficulties. I talk from experience.”
Stella responded positively to the critique, accepting the recommendation for improved clarity. "I take your recommendation. We will make good use of it," he acknowledged.
Stella further admitted that the episode was part of a broader narrative about how the team - both drivers - must operate as a unit.
“I think there was a little more than a single comment, or message, from Will. There is an approach to racing that we have with our drivers, our team. We are on this trajectory together," he said. “None of us - the team, Lando, Oscar - can go alone. That’s the message we discussed on Sunday morning. With drivers, you need to refresh this message. That’s why we have this meeting every Sunday. We are extremely pleased with how our drivers are supporting this trajectory of McLaren, which is incredible. For me, that’s the news today.
"We can talk more about Lando and Oscar but the message is that there’s a P1 and P2 in qualifying, and P1 and P2 in the race. Incredible. I don’t know any race driver who, when he’s leading a race, says ‘yes of course, why don’t we swap back positions!’ That’s not possible, that’s not the nature of a driver. I’d be very concerned if Lando said so. That’s why we needed to recall our principals.
“For a driver, if you want to be competitive in the championship - Lando in particular, who is in the stronger position - he will need the support of Oscar and the team. That’s how we are moving forwards.”
With McLaren trailing Red Bull by 51 points in the constructors' championship, the lessons learned at the Hungarian Grand Prix will be crucial as they prepare for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix.