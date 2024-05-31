F1 News: McLaren Hit With Questions as Upgrades Return Confusing Data
McLaren brought substantial upgrades to the MCL38 at the Miami Grand Prix, notably aiding Lando Norris in securing his first Formula 1 victory. These modifications led to an unexpected jump in performance, particularly in handling low-speed corners, sparking inquiries into the exact nature of the improvements. The modifications seem to have unexpectedly shot McLaren into the limelight, turning the team into a contender for more podium finishes this season.
The surprise stemming from these results is not just felt on the tracks but also within the team. Andrea Stella, the team principal at McLaren, expressed a mixture of satisfaction and bemusement at the car’s performance leap. The significance of gauging these outcomes correctly cannot be overstated, as they are essential for setting the path for future vehicle developments and possibly altering team strategies moving forward.
Event details reveal that the technological tweaks to the MCL38 have predominantly improved the car’s low-speed cornering capabilities—an essential factor in circuits like Monaco, which demand high agility. This unexpected improvement in performance could partly be attributed to increased driver confidence, allowing Norris and Piastri to extract more from the vehicle while still being within their 'comfort' zone.
Andrea Stella highlighted the challenges in understanding these outcomes, quoted by Motorsport.com.
“What we see and what we expected is just more downforce in all conditions,” remarked Stella. “But the car, compared to what we expected, seems to be well-behaved also in low-speed - possibly slightly more than we anticipated based on our development tools, which is good news.”
While the modifications have indeed resulted in enhanced downforce, the translation of these advantages into lap times has surpassed McLaren’s initial simulations.
“I think we should differentiate here between what is the correlation, and what we measure on track with the expected data. From this point of view, things go pretty much as expected.
"But then the other point is, once you bring these kinds of upgrades and this extra aerodynamic efficiency in particular, what is the lap time you gain? You do your simulation and you think you will gain X. But it looks like you gain X plus a little bit. So, it's not about the correlation between development and trackside. It is more that the premium from a lap-time point of view seems to be slightly bigger than what you would simulate,” explained Stella.
The next steps for McLaren involve a meticulous analysis of the MCL38 upgrades to understand why the vehicle is performing exceptionally well in conditions previously seen as less favorable. This investigation will inform future upgrades and could potentially reshape McLaren’s long-term development strategy.