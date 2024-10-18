F1 News: McLaren Introduces Extensive Upgrades For Austin GP
The McLaren F1 team is introducing the most substantial package of updates to the United States Grand Prix weekend, with seven new components set to be integrated into the MCL38.
McLaren's Austin upgrade package includes changes to the front suspension and front wing, designed specifically to improve airflow efficiency and aerodynamics. The Woking-based squad has also paid attention to operational details, such as cooling efficiencies. Modifications to the front brake ducts and an updated beam wing aim to reduce aerodynamic drag.
Speaking about the upgrades and the upcoming race weekend, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella commented:
"After a busy few weeks back at the factory to consolidate and strengthen our championship campaign, we now head to Austin for the first of two triple headers. We're only six races away from the end of the season but there are still a lot of points on the table. Many teams will be bringing updates in these final races, so we expect some close competition, but as always, we keep our heads down, focus on ourselves and look to consistently deliver points in our quest for both titles."
Not far behind, Mercedes will be introducing six upgrades, which include performance and circuit-specific alterations. The addition of a new floor to the W15 represents a big change, paired with a re-profiled front suspension intended to refine airflow dynamics. Mercedes has also made changes to the cooling system, seen in specific modifications to the engine cover and sidepod inlets.
Aston Martin has also rolled out significant upgrades aimed at overcoming a challenging 2024 performance. Their enhancements, covering the front wing, floor body, and diffuser, are part of a comprehensive aerodynamic overhaul designed to boost competitiveness after a difficult season so far.
Similarly, McLaren's main title rival Red Bull has maintained its focus on technical changes, albeit with a smaller update package. The adjustments to the RB20, including a new floor edge and a modified engine cover, are engineered to provide added downforce while sustaining stability.
McLaren currently leads the Constructors' Standings with 516 points, a 41-point lead on Red Bull in second with 475 points. Ferrari follows behind in third with 441 points.
2024 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 516 points
2. Red Bull - 475 points
3. Ferrari - 441 points
4. Mercedes - 329 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 31 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points