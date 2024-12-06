F1 News: McLaren Not Overconfident About Ferrari's Championship Setback
Ferrari's hopes of clinching the 2024 Constructors' Championship took a major hit as Charles Leclerc incurred a 10-place grid penalty due to the installation of a third energy store in his SF-24. McLaren currently leads Ferrari by 21 points in the championship, but CEO Zak Brown remains cautious, noting that Ferrari's pace at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could still pose a significant challenge to McLaren.
Brown remains open to the possibility of anything unfolding during the race at the Yas Marina circuit, where he expects Ferrari to be strong. Ferrari addressed the problem on Leclerc's car during FP1, eventually leading to the use of a new energy store, which is limited to two units per season. Despite losing half an hour of track time, Leclerc posted the fastest lap of the session and made Formula 1 history alongside his brother, Arthur Leclerc. The duo became the first brothers to participate in the same session for the same team, marking a unique milestone in the sport's legacy.
The penalty for the Monegasque driver arrives at a crucial point in the championship, where Ferrari must maximize every opportunity throughout the race weekend. Even if Leclerc secures pole position in qualifying, starting from P11 will present a significant challenge as he navigates through the midfield traffic. However, Brown concedes anything could happen, considering Ferrari's pace. He hinted that if Red Bull's Max Verstappen could go from P17 to winning the race in Sao Paulo's wet Grand Prix, anything could happen in Abu Dhabi with a fast car. Thus, his aim remains to win the race and the championship together. He told Sky Sports F1, as reported by RacingNews365:
"It doesn't hurt, but their car is very fast."
"We know they'll be fast around here and we've seen Max [Verstappen] go from P17 to win [in Brazil].
"Obviously in a little different circumstances, assuming it doesn't have a torrential downpour here [on] Sunday. But we want to win it on track."
Leclerc stressed the importance of Ferrari delivering a flawless performance throughout the weekend, highlighting that a 1-2 finish on Sunday is essential for the team to secure the 2024 Constructors' Championship title. He said:
“I think on our side, we need to do everything perfect, that's for sure,” he said. “And by doing everything perfect, I really mean it.
“I think we need to do first and second this weekend and we need things to not go exactly the way they want in McLaren because on paper they will be strong on this track as well. It's also true that we've never won here in Abu Dhabi, so there's quite a lot of work.
“It's not impossible. I think we've had the right approach in the last few races, and we've taken some points, even on weekends where we did not expect to do so.
“On this weekend we are a bit more neutral, and we think that it's going to be a positive weekend for us so I really hope that is the case and that we can take that opportunity in order to win the championship. But it's a stretch for sure.”