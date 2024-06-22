F1 News: McLaren Staff Member Taken To Hospital After Fire At Team Hospitality
A dangerous situation unfolded during a Formula 1 event this weekend, culminating in a substantial fire at the McLaren team's hospitality hub at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. The blaze, which reportedly started above the kitchen area, led to the evacuation of the facility and sent one team member to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The fire broke out on Saturday morning at the rear of the McLaren Team Hub, a crucial spot during race weekends, serving as a meeting point for team personnel and guests. The immediate area above the kitchen, where the fire originated, quickly became a focal point of emergency operations.
As the smoke began to cloud the motorhome, McLaren staff swiftly evacuated everyone from the building. This quick response ensured that all personnel, including McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, were safely removed from the area. The drivers were later seen in the paddock, away from the chaos.
Responding to the incident, circuit emergency services arrived within minutes, collaborating with the local fire brigade to manage the situation. Equipped with hoses and several fire engines, firefighters made their way into the blazing module to tackle the fire effectively. Their effort was paramount in controlling and eventually extinguishing the flames.
While there were no injuries reported among the McLaren team, one team member was hospitalized as a precaution. Additionally, two fire personnel were treated for smoke inhalation, though fortunately, their conditions were not serious.
Following the incident, McLaren issued a statement confirming the evacuation and expressing their gratitude towards the emergency responders.
"We are immensely thankful to all the marshals and emergency services for their quick and professional response," the statement read.
The cause of the fire has been linked to the electrical systems within the motorhome, particularly concerning given its origin above the kitchen area. While the full extent of the damage to McLaren’s operations was still being assessed, the support from the racing community was evident. Offers of assistance poured in from various factions within Formula 1 and the broader FIA community, highlighting the solidarity typical of the sport's ecosystem.