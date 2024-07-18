F1 News: McLaren Suffers More Extensive Damage Ahead Of Hungarian GP In Huge Thunderstorm
Just weeks after completing repairs from a fire incident at the Spanish Grand Prix, the McLaren Formula 1 team faces another setback as their Team Hub endured extensive damage at the Hungaroring, Hungary, during a severe thunderstorm.
The recent incident is a follow-up to a series of unfortunate events for McLaren, beginning with a fire at their motorhome during the Spanish Grand Prix. The fire forced an emergency evacuation of the team hub.
In the immediate period following the Spanish Grand Prix, McLaren had to resort to using a smaller motorhome for the Austrian GP. Their original hub only returned to full operation at the British Grand Prix after accelerated repair work. However, their relief was short-lived. The Hungaroring, known for its challenging weather patterns, faced two weeks of extreme heat topping 35 degrees Celsius before being hit by a torrential storm featuring hail, lightning, and strong winds. This catastrophic weather not only destroyed the roof of McLaren’s hub but also brought down a large video screen near the pit lane entrance.
F1 photographer Kym Illman shared to social media:
"McLaren can’t take a trick. Having just got their fire-damaged motorhome repaired in time for the Silverstone race, today the roof was ripped off by storm winds. It was ripped off on Monday night as well.
"And a large video screen at the entrance to pit lane has been brought down. Heavy rain, accompanied by hail, lightning and strong winds, flooded pit lane too with one F1 team crewmember jokingly swimming in the 20 cm deep water.
"The weather in Budapest has been exceptionally hot for a couple of weeks now. Thankfully, temperatures are set to drop by a couple of degrees a day over the next five days."