The Mercedes F1 team have taken to their social media to confirm their new partnership, ahead of the 2023 season, with Solera who are the industry leaders in vehicle lifecycle management.

This comes after the team lost their partnership with FTX before Christmas after the crypto company filed for bankruptcy.

Taking to social media, the Mercedes team revealed their have signed a multi-year deal with Solera. They wrote:

"Welcome to the Mercedes family, @SoleraInc. We are delighted to announce a new multi-year partnership with Solera - the industry leader in vehicle lifecycle management."

Team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has said about the new partnership in the press release:

“Data innovation, combined with the drive for ultimate performance through people, processes, and technology, are hallmarks of a successful business and team. “We are delighted to welcome Solera to the team as a partner, not only due to their reputation as an industry leader but owing to our shared beliefs and values.”

Richard Sanders, who is the commercial director for the Mercedes F1 team, also commented on the new partnership. He explained:

“It is fantastic to welcome Solera to our growing partner family. “As leaders in our respective industries, there are many synergies between our two businesses. We are excited to begin our relationship and highlighting the Solera brand to our global audience.”

As per the photo shared by Mercedes, we can expect to see the Solera logo featured on the cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the upcoming 2023 season. The highly anticipated W14 cars are set to be revealed on the 15th February.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be starting the season off on 3rd - 5th March, with the pre-season testing the week before. The season is set to be record breaking with 23 races.