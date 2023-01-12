Mercedes have confirmed their release date for the highly anticipated W14 as 15th February. There are no details at the moment as to whether that will be solely online or if there will be an event somewhere.

The team took to social media to confirm the release date, writing:

"2023, we're going all-in. 15.02.23 W14 E PERFORMANCE Launch"

Mercedes fans are eagerly waiting to see if the team can make a come back with the W14. The 2022 W13 cars had multiple issues, the season started off with major porpoising problems which led to Lewis Hamilton obtaining back injuries. Once the team had been able to get the porpoising under control, it was clear there were still many further issues with the car.

However, they were able to make some significant improvements towards the end of the year which saw George Russell take his first career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has since said the W14 will look the same but is completely different underneath to the W13. The W13 had a zero sidepod design which, from what Wolff has said, is likely to be on the W14 as well. The team have said they are confident that they will come back in a much more competitive position in 2023 and are encouraged by the developments made in 2022.

Speaking about the W14 to PlanetF1.com, Wolff has explained recently: