During a podcast called Performance People, Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff discussed his feelings behind whether Lewis Hamilton is nearing the end of his high performance era in F1. He believes the 7-time world champion has a lot yet to give thanks to his disciplined lifestyle, but still believes he has the maturity to understand that this won't last forever.

Fans have questioned for a long time when Lewis Hamilton could be retiring from the sport. Rumours of his retirement have been exceptionally strong this year with Mercedes no longer being a contender for the Constructors' championship and after 11 years of success, so far not collecting a single win from 2022.

The last couple of races have shown some promise from the team with Mercedes starting to understand their zero-pod design, but unfortunately this is too little too late with Red Bull firmly out of their sights.

Lewis, responding to a barrage of questions from the press, has now confirmed that he will be seeking a multi-year contract with Mercedes. He said:

“I want to keep racing. I love what I do. I've been doing it for 30 years, and I don't feel that I should have to stop. I think I am currently still earning my keep. I still want to do better," he said. “I could stop now and I have lots of other things in the pipeline that I will be super-focused and super-busy with. I'm here for the sheer love of working in the organisation that I'm in. So you are stuck with me for quite a bit longer. “My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I've been with Mercedes since I was 13. It really is my family. “Mercedes-Benz have stuck with me through thick and thin. They stuck with me through being expelled at school. They stuck with me through everything that was going on through 2020. They've stuck with me through my mistakes and through the ups and downs.”

Toto Wolff has now defined why he still believes Lewis Hamilton should have a place on the team and on the track, despite the fact he's one of the oldest on the grid.