F1 News: Mercedes Chief Confirms Police Involvement In Anonymous Lewis Hamilton 'Sabotage' Claims
Toto Wolff, Mercedes' Formula 1 team principal, has confirmed that the police are investigating allegations of sabotage against seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, following an anonymous email and subsequent WhatsApp messages that have stirred both controversy and concern within the motorsports community. The seriousness of the claims has not only provoked a legal response but also highlighted the underbelly of online abuse in competitive sports.
The anonymous email, delivered directly to F1 insiders and several media outlets, accuses the Mercedes team, under Wolff’s direction, of intentionally undermining Hamilton’s performance both on and off the track. The accusations are severe, labeling the actions as potentially “life-threatening” while questioning the integrity and moral compass of the team’s leadership.
Mercedes has vehemently denied these claims. The team affirmed their commitment to fairness and competitive integrity, stressing that undermining a key driver would contradict their goal of winning the constructors' championship, which depends on the performance of both cars.
Wolff, disturbed by the nature of the allegations, detailed the steps being taken to counteract this campaign. He commented, as quoted by Motorsport:
“It's not from a member of the team. When we are getting these kinds of emails, and we're getting tons of them, it is upsetting, particularly when there is somebody talking about death and all these things.
“On this particular one, I have instructed to go on full force. We have the police inquiring [about] it. We're researching the IP address. We are researching the phone. All of that because online abuse in that way needs to stop. People can't hide behind their phones or their computers and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this.”
Wolff criticized the faceless nature of the accusations and the broader issue of online anonymity in spreading baseless claims. He continued:
“I don't know what some of the conspiracy theorists and lunatics think out there.
“Lewis has been part of the team for 12 years. We have a friendship. We trust each other. We want to end this on a high. We want to celebrate the relationship.
“If you don't believe all of that, then you can believe that we want to win the constructors' world championship. And part of the constructors' world championship is making both cars win. So, to all of these mad people out there, take a shrink.”
Wolff’s irritation was palpable as he spoke about the anonymity enabling such toxic behavior. He concluded:
“There will always be people that have the laptop on their chest in their bedroom and just typing away.
“If people feel like they want to abuse and hit out and hide behind a made-up Instagram account, or anything else that, for me is... come up, say who you are, and we'll take the criticism and discuss. But don't hide.
"If emails are being sent or telephone numbers are being used for these messages, then for me the joking stops, and we will pursue it, whether that is successful or not. But there are limits to certain things.”
As Mercedes stands firm against these unfounded accusations, the motorsport world watches closely, both for the investigation's outcome and for its potential impacts on how teams and drivers engage publicly and handle criticism moving forward.