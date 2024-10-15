F1 News: Mercedes Chief Confirms Substantial Upgrades for United States Grand Prix
With twelve years having passed since they re-entered Formula 1 as a works team, Mercedes is set to introduce substantial upgrades at the United States Grand Prix in Texas. The team principal, Toto Wolff, confirmed these developments as Mercedes aims to end the 20234 season on a strong note despite being out of championship contention.
Taking place at the Circuit of the Americas, this race signifies the beginning of an intensive conclusion to the season with six races over the next eight weeks culminating in Abu Dhabi. Wolff is keen to give Lewis Hamilton - leaving the team at the season's end - the send-off he deserves.
Mercedes has been scrutinizing their performances since Singapore to identify areas for improvement. As a result, they plan to roll out their final update package of the season at the Texas Grand Prix.
"We have therefore been hard at work since Singapore analyzing our performance and how we can improve," Wolff stated. These upgrades, which include a new underfloor, revised front wing, and updated side pods, aim to close the performance gap with the leading teams. The new underfloor is designed to improve load consistency around medium-speed corners, while the front wing upgrade focuses on enhancing airflow and stability around low-speed corners. The side pods update, featuring an "overbite" style, intends to boost airflow efficiency, providing valuable data that will inform the development of the 2025 car.
The Texas Grand Prix also features the return of the Sprint race format. This high-speed, bumpy track presents significant challenges for both car and driver, a fact that Mercedes experienced to their detriment last year. COTA is characterized by demanding features such as a 134-foot elevation change at Turn One and intense braking at Turn 12, where drivers endure over 5Gs of force. Mercedes must navigate these difficulties while effectively implementing their upgrades, as Wolff stresses:
"The Sprint format returns this weekend, and we will have to be at our best to introduce the update package effectively."
While impactful on the technical front, the United States Grand Prix carries a historical connection to both Mercedes and their driver, Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton is the most successful driver at COTA, with five victories, and the circuit has been the stage for two of his world championship titles in 2015 and 2019. As Hamilton prepares to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, this adds an emotional dimension to the team's goal of closing out the season on a high and properly bidding farewell to a significant era of success.
"We want to end this year as strongly as possible, build momentum for 2025, and bid farewell to Lewis in the best way possible," Wolff shared.
Furthermore, the 2024 Grand Prix in Texas marks big milestones for Mercedes and PETRONAS, with both entities celebrating their 300th race since their cooperative venture began in 2010.