F1 News: Mercedes Chief Confirms Talks With Sauber Driver - 'Matter Of Time'
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed talks with Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas, who will most likely re-join Mercedes as a reserve driver. The team boss revealed that it is a matter of time before the announcement is made, with negotiations nearing their final stages.
Bottas tried his best to secure a contract extension with the Hinwil outfit beyond the 2024 season, which is set for a full Audi takeover by 2026. However, the team chose to sign F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto instead, alongside F1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg. That being the last seat on the grid, Bottas engaged in talks with Mercedes for a suitable opportunity.
With George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli declared as the Brackley outfit's future lineup, Bottas would likely join as a reserve driver for the team, and Wolff looks forward to having him back. His performances during his tenure with Mercedes from 2017 to 2021 speak for themselves, as he secured second place in the Drivers' Championship twice and claimed victory in ten Grands Prix.
Speaking to Viaplay in Las Vegas, the Mercedes chief revealed the team would be happy and "lucky" to have on board a driver like Bottas. As quoted by Motorsport.com, he said:
“Nothing is signed, nothing is done, but if we were to have him back in the family, we all we would be all full of joy.
“I mean, what you can say is that if you have the opportunity in having a pilot like Valtteri back in the Mercedes family, with his ability, with his most recent experience of these modern cars, you can deem yourself super lucky.”
Wolff was then asked how keen he was to have Bottas back in the team. He said:
“Very much. You know negotiations at the end, lawyers always want to make contracts fail! I'm joking, they are great lawyers, and it's a matter of time.”
Bottas has previously discussed the possibility of a reserve driver role at Mercedes and revealed his wish to continue being a part of Formula 1, hinting at an interesting option on the table. He said:
“The way my kind of active F1 driving career ended for now, it wasn’t the best way, that you can’t really decide yourself.
“I feel like still I have lots to give the sport and I still love it. I love racing against the best drivers in the world in the best cars in the world – that’s what I love.
“I’m just trying to figure out now what is the next move. I don’t really have that much more [to say]. I’m taking it day by day and there’s some interesting stuff on the table.”