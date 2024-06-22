F1 News: Mercedes Chief Knocks Spanish Qualifying Outcome Despite P3

F1Briefings

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff expressed discontent with the Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results despite Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finishing in third and fourth, respectively.

2024 Chinese Grand Prix, Sunday - Toto Wolff
2024 Chinese Grand Prix, Sunday - Toto Wolff / Sebastian Kawka/Mercedes

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff voiced his concerns following the Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, where despite securing respectable third and fourth places for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, he remained critical of the team's performance. The post-qualifying remarks were made during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast, reflecting a mixture of dissatisfaction and cautious optimism.

Wolff expressed reservations about the team's showing, stating bluntly:

"It is not great. The third and fourths could have been fifths and sixths because we were so close with the Ferraris.

"Three tenths to the leaders, it didn't look that way yesterday, but maybe we have been too optimistic with yesterday's performance.

"Overall, it is a solid result but no more than that.

"The gaps are so tiny. You can see today- it swings in one direction then the other."

Lando Norris secured the pole position, followed by Max Verstappen, with Hamilton and Russell rounding out the third and fourth positions. This setup has Wolff keeping a keen eye on McLaren, particularly Norris who managed to best Verstappen:

"I am glad it went good for [Lewis] today. [Max] is beaten by Lando, for us it is three tenths.

"Let's see how the McLarens go tomorrow, it is good to have one challenger."

Looking ahead, Wolff seemed hopeful yet realistic about the race day, stating, "Maybe we can have a good day tomorrow."

This comes after Hamilton's comments post-Qualifying:

"I am really happy. I am super grateful to be in the top three.

"It has been quite a difficult year, there has been hard work from everyone back in the factory, and we are starting to see those incremental steps."

