F1 News: Mercedes Chief Makes U-Turn On Carlos Sainz For 2025 Seat
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made a U-turn about Carlos Sainz's chances of replacing Lewis Hamilton in 2025, indicating that the Spaniard has been on Mercedes' radar for the seat alongside George Russell. The contradictory statement arrives days after Wolff's revelation of zeroing in on Mercedes F2 driver Kimi Antonelli over Sainz.
Hamilton's announcement of his Ferrari switch for the coming year sent the driver market into overdrive early this season, causing several rumors to do the rounds on the paddock. The search for a replacement for the seven-time world champion has ignited considerable discussion, particularly after Wolff revealed his desire to see Red Bull driver Max Verstappen fill the seat in 2025.
While Verstappen hasn't expressed a fondness for Mercedes despite the reported internal tensions within Red Bull, Antonelli remained a top choice for Mercedes for a while. However, an inconsistent performance in F2 and the latest statements from Wolff suggest that the 17-year-old driver could race for Williams in the future. The Mercedes team boss told Mundo Deportivo:
“There is no one-size-fits-all answer to that. I think we have narrowed down the pool of drivers we want to work with in the future.
“And we want to make a decision in favour of what Mercedes can have in the next five-to-six years. And Kimi and George have been our junior drivers for a long time and I would like to stay true to the programme.”
Wolff hints at the addition of Sainz in the 'pool of drivers' shortlisted by Mercedes for 2025 as he remains a 'safe bet' for a 'tight championship'. He said:
“That said, with Carlos, you have a sure value, especially in a very tight championship next year, you have another driver who is going to be very competitive, who, if our car is good, could help us secure a fight for the Constructors’ Championship.”
Wolff added:
“With Carlos, you have a safe bet. There are certainly many arguments in favor.
“That is why I also want to take my time with the decision and keep all options open as long as possible. And when I spoke to Carlos I already told him: ‘I am not sure you can wait as long as I would like you to wait. I don’t want to make a decision quickly.
“If we have more time to decide, Carlos is definitely still a chance, but Carlos needs to make a decision on what he does with the other teams.”