F1 News: Mercedes Chief Raises Reputation Concerns After Multiple FIA Exits With 'Reality Show' Jab
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has pointed fingers at Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, for allegedly damaging the sport's reputation and joked that it could have its own "reality show." The organization has been making headlines due to a series of recent controversies.
Several key personnel recently parted ways from the FIA, including F1 sporting director Niels Wittich, new F2 race director Janette Tan, and senior F1 steward Tim Mayer. Mercedes driver George Russell, who is also the director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), questioned the stability within the governing body considering the recent exits that come at a time when few races remain on the calendar.
The GPDA released an open letter addressed to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on 7 November for inappropriate behavior with the drivers, attempts to police their attire and language, and requested that he release information on how the fine money is allocated for the betterment of the sport. Ben Sulayem has responded to the points made by drivers by simply stating that it is none of their business and that they should focus on racing.
Wolff emphasized that it was the responsibility of all stakeholders of Formula 1 to preserve it, and praised the drivers for uniting against the FIA. He said:
“I mean generally, if you look at it in a positive way, it could have its own reality show with what's happening at the moment.
“I think all of our stakeholders need to bear in mind that we need to protect this holy grail of a sport, that it is, and do it with responsibility and accountability and transparency. And it doesn't come across like that.
“So I can't look into the organisation. I understand what we [the teams] are doing in trying to keep that together. But it's good that the drivers are united in this bigger picture, like they've shown.
“Teams very much have an understanding of what we believe is right or wrong. And so everybody just needs to look in the mirror and say: 'Am I contributing the best to this sport, or not?'"
Wolff addressed that though internal matters of the FIA are within the control of the president, the involvement of the drivers and teams is necessary when it comes to the regulations in Formula 1, and on matters that influence the reputation of the sport, which seems to have taken a beating. He added:
“I think he [Ben Sulayem] can fire as many people as he wants; as [it's] his organisation, he's the president.
“That's not something that anybody [else] has an involvement.
“Where it becomes important for the drivers and for all of us is: 'does it make the decision-making process better? Does it make the regs better? Is the sport improving because of these changes in the organisation, in personnel?'
“If the answer to all of this is yes, it's doing that, then this is an internal matter that he has to handle.
“But obviously, what's in the news and the potential spillover in terms of negativity and reputation, that is something that is bad for all of us.
“And this is also what I meant; all of us are in this sport and all of the stakeholders; the media, the FIA, the drivers, the teams, Liberty, Stefano [Domenicali] running it, I think we, in times when there is so much polarisation, so much conflict, the rationality needs to win. And for me, it doesn't look that way at the moment.”