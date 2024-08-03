F1 News: Mercedes Chief Reveals Realistic First Option For Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Replacement
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed Andrea Kimi Antonelli as his number-one option above Red Bull's Max Verstappen to fill Lewis Hamilton's seat in 2025, alongside George Russell.
Hamilton's Ferrari switch announcement in February and the intense driver market fluctuations that followed thus far, have left Mercedes with limited options to choose as his replacement. While Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was also in contention for the Mercedes seat, Wolff's preference to wait longer saw him sign a multi-year contract with Williams.
Emphasizing Kimi Antonelli as his top choice and a "calculated risk," Wolff places full faith in the 17-year-old junior driver with zero Formula 1 racing experience. However, Kimi Antonelli has made a notable impact in his debut Formula 2 season, securing a sprint race victory at Silverstone and a feature race win at the Hungaroring. This comes after a challenging start to the year, during which his Prema team struggled to find competitiveness.
Wolff is focused on finding the "best driver available" and sees tremendous potential in Kimi Antonelli, comparing him to Oscar Piastri. Piastri, who made his F1 debut with McLaren last year, showcased his talent by securing a victory at the Hungaroring this season.
Wolff admitted that considering Verstappen as a realistic option is unlikely, but he remains hopeful in the event that the Dutchman might decide to leave Red Bull this season. He clarified that he is keeping his options open and is closely monitoring the driver market before making a final decision. Speaking to Autosport Wereld, he said:
“The criteria for our next driver are simple: We want the best driver available.
“At the moment, my first option is Kimi Antonelli. Of course, there are risks. They are not so much in his talent as a driver, but Antonelli would be exposed to the media and to the skill of George Russell, one of the best drivers on the grid.
“But Kimi has enormous potential. His speed and talent are already at a certain level, he just lacks the experience.
“An alternative scenario is of course Verstappen, but at the moment that doesn’t seem realistic to me. Other drivers would sign a one or two-year contract, which is not enough for us."
He added:
“So I’m happy to take a risk with Antonelli, because it’s a calculated risk.
“If you look at the progress of [Oscar] Piastri, it took him a year and a half to compete for victory at the level of team-mate Lando Norris. We want to try and do the same with Kimi.
“In 2025, with the changes in 2026, we’ll be in transition anyway, so it’s a good season to form him into our team.
“I will continue to observe the market. I am not sure how things will evolve further at Red Bull.”