F1 News: Mercedes Chief Reveals Unprecedented Development After Relentless Challenge
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has shown us a moment of rare optimism, the kind that comes from witnessing the fruits of intense labor over the past few years. According to Wolff, the level of development pace the Mercedes F1 team has achieved this season is unprecedented in his 12-year tenure.
“I think we are bringing upgrades now almost to every race. The factory is running on full steam.
"We’ve never had this in 12 years that we were able to develop, design, manufacturer, bring it to the track and have the quality in the pieces. I’ve seriously never seen that pace,” Wolff remarks.
Despite a shaky start to the 2024 season with the W15, a third-generation ground effect car that initially continued with the inconsistencies of its predecessors, Mercedes has shown remarkable progression. The team lay behind frontrunners like Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren early on. However, a meaningful performance boost was seen when a new front wing was introduced at Monaco, hinting at a potential turnaround.
This upward trajectory was underscored when George Russell clinched a dramatic victory in Austria—a win facilitated in part by a collision involving Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Prior to this victory, Mercedes had achieved consecutive podium finishes in Canada and Spain, showcasing their improving form.
“Every single race we have brought upgrades. Every single race, we will bring upgrades and I hope by the summer break we can make another step,” stated Wolff, highlighting the relentless pace of development.
The Austrian businessman has set a definitive goal to halve the time deficit to competitors by the summer break. Currently positioned fourth in the Constructors' standings, he remains optimistic about the team's prospects of contending at the front by narrowing this gap.
“On pace, we were the third-quickest car. We’ve been this way the last three weekends and that is very encouraging to see that upward trend and the consolidation of the trend," Wolff explained.
Reflecting on future goals, Wolff highlighted the significance of the recent victory and podium performances as clear indicators that Mercedes is on the right path. Continuous improvements are deemed essential for transforming Mercedes into a genuine contender for race wins based purely on performance.
“It’s just good to have that win in the budget this year. It means there’s four teams that won races this year, and it’s been just 2022 where we haven’t won a race since 2011,” he added.
Moreover, Wolff cited the strengthened competition within the sport currently, suggesting that the victory not only boosts the team's morale but also sets potent expectations for future races.
That is good to know and certainly big momentum now in the team to go to a point where we are able on real performance to fight for the win. And I think we will be,” he concluded with confidence.