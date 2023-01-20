Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has put another one of his incredible cars up for sale, however, no asking price has been listed.

The beautiful Ferrari F40, which went up for sale earlier in the year, comes after the Austrian team chief revealed during the 2021 F1 season that he was planning on selling off his insane collection of Ferrari's. He revealed that he doesn't have time to drive them anymore.

The Ferrari F40 is particularly special as there were only roughly 1300 made between 1987 and 1992 and this one only has 3,440 on the clock despite it being 33 years old. The advert also states that it is 1 of 27 examples that were delivered to Spain new.

The advert with Tom Hartley Junior states:

“Offered direct from the collection of Mercedes-Benz F1 CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff. “1 of only 27 examples delivered new to Spain. Fresh from a complete overhaul by marque and model experts Autofficina Bonini Carlo S.r.l. “Ferrari ‘Red Book’ Classiche certified which confirms it still retains its original chassis, body, engine and gearbox. “Offered complete with its original books including the ever-important warranty/service supplement, leather wallet, and dedicated history file.”

Wolff spoke to the media in 2021 saying that it wouldn't "look particularly good" if he was going around in a Ferrari when he is the CEO of Mercedes and that he doesn't "have enough time" to drive his cars anymore. He explained: