F1 News: Mercedes Continues With Max Verstappen Pursuit - 'Cards Will Be Reshuffled'
Mercedes is continuing with its efforts to sign three-time champion Max Verstappen, intensifying the Formula 1 driver market drama as Lewis Hamilton prepares to switch to Ferrari in 2025. Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius and team principal Toto Wolff have both highlighted their strategy to position Mercedes as the most appealing option for the championship leader, leveraging upcoming regulatory changes to their advantage.
As the current front-runner in the championship, Verstappen is working towards his fourth consecutive title and shows no interest in leaving Red Bull, despite Mercedes' aggressive courting. His steadfast commitment to Red Bull, reflected in a contract binding him until the end of 2028, juxtaposes sharply with Mercedes’ plans for a significant roster shake-up initiated by Hamilton’s forthcoming departure.
Ola Kallenius expressed confidence in Mercedes' proposition for Verstappen, citing the anticipated regulatory overhaul in 2026 as a pivotal moment for the team. He explained, as quoted by Motorsportweek:
“The best driver wants to have the best car. And that’s our job, to bring the best package together.
“The cards will be reshuffled in 2026. New order with new rules. That’s also an opportunity. Who knows.
“But I think Max would look good in silver, wouldn’t he?”
Meanwhile, Toto Wolff is aligning the team's future with a vision for a younger driver lineup, potentially promoting Andrea Kimi Antonelli from Mercedes’ development ranks. This pivot away from established stars like Carlos Sainz, who is yet to secure a seat for 2025, underscores Mercedes' strategy to nurture new talent. Wolff commented:
“We want to go in a completely new generation. If it is with Kimi or see what Max does.
“I didn’t want to have Carlos wait anymore. I think we may take a decision in November.
“Carlos is a race winner in Ferrari but it all came down to the decision that Ferrari said: ‘We want to have Lewis Hamilton in the car for next year.’”
“No driver decision has been made. I said we want to keep this decision as long as possible because who knows what will happen."