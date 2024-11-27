F1 News: Mercedes Delivers Performance Verdict For Qatar Grand Prix After Las Vegas Success
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is optimistic about replicating the success of the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Qatar's Lusail Circuit this weekend, where Mercedes secured the top two positions. George Russell claimed victory in the street race, with Lewis Hamilton securing second place. While the W15 F1 car’s impressive performance in cooler conditions was credited for its success, Wolff believes the team can deliver a similar outcome in the Qatar Grand Prix.
After challenging performances in Mexico and Brazil, Mercedes made a strong comeback following the summer break. Russell delivered a dominant performance, leading the race comfortably from start to finish without any serious challenges. He crossed the line 7.3 seconds ahead of his teammate Hamilton, marking a significant return to form for the team.
Hamilton, meanwhile, began the race from 10th on the grid after a costly error in Q3 during qualifying. Despite the setback, the impressive pace of the W15 enabled him to carve through the field and secure a strong second-place finish. Wolff noted that while Qatar will bring warmer conditions, its high-speed corners play to the strengths of the W15. He said:
“The races in Las Vegas and Qatar couldn’t be more different.
“The Lusail International Circuit has many high-speed sections and few, if any, big braking zones. Despite going there later in the calendar than last year, it will still be very warm.
“That is in contrast to the cool conditions and many slow speed sections of Las Vegas. Nevertheless, we are aiming for another strong showing this weekend.
“The W15 has looked more at home at circuits with lots of high-speed corners, such as Silverstone or Spa.
“We certainly benefited from the night-time cold in Las Vegas, but the layout in Qatar should be more favourable to the strengths of our car.
“We know our competitors will be stronger than they were last weekend, but we will be aiming to get the car in a good window once again and be in the fight at the front.”
The Mercedes team boss reflected on the team’s 1-2 finish in Las Vegas, describing it as a much-needed boost after a challenging season marked by struggles and relentless hard work. He added:
“The team did a great job across the three days in the United States. We were quick throughout and executed well on Saturday night.
“George controlled the race from pole position, drove superbly and had pace in hand to spare.
“Lewis meanwhile put in a stellar comeback from P10, cutting his way through the field to P2 to secure the top two steps of the podium for the team.
“A highlight result is exactly what we wanted at the end of the season and it is well deserved given the hard work and determination everyone has shown in the second half of the year.”