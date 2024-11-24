F1 News: Mercedes Drivers React To Unexpected Dominant Pace In Las Vegas
Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were surprised at the unexpected pace of the W15 F1 car in Las Vegas. The car's performance not only allowed the team to dominate practice and qualifying sessions but also led to Russell clinching the victory, with the seven-time world champion securing second place.
After tough outings in Mexico and Brazil, Mercedes finally returned to form post-summer break, experiencing the thrill of being back on top. The car has shown it thrives in cold temperatures, as demonstrated in previous races like Silverstone and Spa. However, the drivers remain uncertain about the key factor that influences such a significant boost in the W15's performance. The 39-year-old driver crossed the finish line nearly 12 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. Speaking after the impressive podium finish, Hamilton said:
"That was great.
"Firstly I've got to say a big congratulations to Max winning the championship, still with several races to go.
"And if I'd done my job yesterday, it would have been a breeze today. But it's okay. I had fun coming from the back, coming from 10th and the team did a fantastic job.
"We don't know why we were so quick this weekend, but that's the best the car's ever felt. So I'm grateful to have been a part of getting it to that point.
"Maybe the reason that we did so well is because it's cold. If we're in a hot climate, that's where we struggle the most.
"If the car drives like that in the next couple of races, then I think we'll be in a good spot to challenge the guys up front. The championship's done, so now it's just an all-out fight for the best positions possible."
Russell dominated the race from start to finish, maintaining the lead effortlessly and facing no challenges along the way. Finishing ahead of his teammate by 7.3 seconds, he said:
"I was planning on flying in a couple of hours, but I'm definitely not getting on that flight and I'm going to enjoy this evening with all my with all my team.
"It's been a dream of a weekend. I don't know how we would have been so quick, but I'm just riding this wave right now. I can't even describe this place.
"To get the victory here, pole position, dominant weekend, one-two with Lewis as well, you know, we couldn't have chosen a better place to make this happen.
"I was just waiting for something to happen. The two races I've been on pole before, it's always been chaos.
"Rain, dry, and always something happening. Last race in Brazil with the red flag. I thought 'I feel confident here. I've got a good gap, but I'm just waiting for something to happen'. And it didn't. So I guess my luck has turned!"