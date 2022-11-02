F1 News: Mercedes explain how Nicholas Latifi inspired Mexico strategy call

Mercedes has faced criticism for its strategic calls in the Mexico City GP, which ultimately gave rivals Red Bull and Max Verstappen the upper hand.

Lewis Hamilton showed encouraging pace in the first stint of the race, matching Verstappen in the early stages as the Dutchman struggled with tyre degradation.

This promising start soon fell apart for Mercedes, as the team decided to stop for hard tyres - which were quickly proven to be an uncompetitive compound for the W13.

Daniel Ricciardo was one of those to demonstrate the longevity and potential of the soft, alongside Sebastian Vettel, who managed over 30 laps in his with the red tyre.

It cannot be said that Hamilton was guaranteed victory with a better strategy, as Red Bull seemed too fast for the Silver Arrows regardless of the tyre compound.

Regardless, Mercedes will be frustrated that they failed to maximise their performance in Mexico City.

In the team's analysis of the Mexican GP, as quoted by gpfans, strategy director James Vowles explained how Nicholas Latifi's data played a role in Mercedes' decision-making.

This quite odd detail goes some way in highlighting the errors that prevented Mercedes from optimising their race last weekend:

"We had two choices, let Perez undercut us but go long and then fit the soft tyes, or stop and - given the length of the stint - the hard really would be the only tyre that would have made it.

"The soft would not have made that level of [the] stint.

"We decided that track position was more important at that stage and, furthermore, we some had data from Latifi, that had already stopped, and the hard wasn't terrible.

"So we opted to stop, put Lewis on the hard tyre and go towards the end of the race under, the hope Verstappen - potentially - was going to drop off...