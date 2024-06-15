F1 News: Mercedes Optimistic For Barcelona After 'Invisible' Upgrades
Mercedes, a stalwart on the Formula 1 circuit, started this season with lackluster results but recently began displaying a promising uptick in performance, thanks to a series of subtle yet impactful upgrades. Particularly after an impressive showing at the Canadian Grand Prix, where George Russell notched a pole position and a third-place finish, followed closely by Lewis Hamilton in fourth, the team has been buoyed by a fresh wave of optimism.
Toto Wolff, the Team Principal of Mercedes, while buoyed by the success in Canada, remains cautiously optimistic about maintaining this upward trajectory. Wolff highlighted that not all significant car updates are apparent to the public and press. He pointed out a new front wing initiated in Monaco on Russell's car, which was also fitted to Hamilton’s vehicle for the following race. Wolff explained the nuanced nature of their update strategy.
"If you introduce a part that is very visible, such as part of the bodywork or a front wing, in many cases there is only talk about what influence it has had on performance," he told the press.
The integration of numerous enhancements, both minor and major, across recent races is starting to bear fruit, Wolff elaborated.
"In reality, over the last three races we have introduced many new parts, both visible and invisible, which have each contributed a few milliseconds to improving our performance. All those small improvements have had a positive effect and that is also the result of the enormous efforts of our people in the factory. Everything is really moving well now."
Looking ahead, Wolff disclosed that additional updates are expected for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix, humorously suggesting these improvements could unrealistically boost performance by "two seconds!" However, he tempered expectations with a dose of reality.
"I don't dare say anything about it yet. If all things coordinate well, there is a good chance that the flow between different parts and structures will become a lot more efficient. Then you can also optimize the ride heights. We now notice that we are gradually improving. Generate a little more performance, so in Barcelona we hope to take the next step and see it reflected on the stopwatch."
With Mercedes' hopes pinned on the recent and upcoming updates, the rest of the paddock will be keeping an eye on what changes they've made.